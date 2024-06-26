Wigan Warriors star backs proposal of taking Super League game to Las Vegas

Wigan Warriors prop Tyler Dupree hopes the proposal for a Super League game to be part of the NRL’s showpiece event next year gets given the go-ahead, saying it would be a boost for the British game.

Super League champions Wigan, who currently hold all four trophies available to them, and neighbours Warrington Wolves have reportedly been earmarked to play a Super League match in Las Vegas in 2025 as part of the NRL’s season-openers.

And Dupree says it would be a shot in the arm for Super League if Wigan’s proposed derby with Sam Burgess’ Warrington gets given the green light, with more than 40,000 supporters having attended the Allegiant Stadium as the NRL opened it’s season with a double-header in March.

Burgess has already declared Warrington’s interest in taking a game to Las Vegas, saying it would be a ‘good chance to expand their brand and showcase themselves’ – and Dupree has echoed those comments.

“I think that’s something that everyone will be putting their hands up for,” Dupree said whilst in camp with England ahead of Saturday’s Test match against France in Toulouse. “Speaking about Las Vegas, I know my mum has put her hand up to go as well!

“The prospect of going there is really exciting. I hope it does go over the line and I’d hope it would be good for us and good for the game.

“We’re talking about expansion and I think that’s one of the best places to expand. It’s literally the biggest stage.

“I feel it would be great, the travelling fans would enjoy it. I think the locals over there would really enjoy it as well, Americans are well-known for getting behind any sport regardless of what it is.

“There’s been a lot of talk, especially since IMG have come in, about how to broadcast the players and basically selling ourselves. So I think on the biggest stage, it would be good for the players, good for the team and it would be good all around. It would be a great step forward into the expansion of the game.”

England international Dupree is of American heritage through his grandfather ‘Champion Jack’ Dupree, a famous blues singer from New Orleans that toured the world before settling in England, whilst his great uncle, Billy Joe Dupree, won the Super Bowl with the Dallas Cowboys in 1978.

“I’m a slight NFL fan because my uncle played for the Cowboys, so I’ve got a little bit of a soft spot for them,” Dupree said with a smile.

