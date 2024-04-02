Wigan Warriors’ Tyler Dupree sees verdict of appeal against ban confirmed

Wigan Warriors prop Tyler Dupree will miss their ‘Battle of the Borough’ at Leigh Leopards having been unsuccessful in his appeal against the one-match ban picked up in their defeat at St Helens on Good Friday.

Dupree had actually avoided a ban for the incident in first half of the Rivals Round clash against Saints which saw him sin-binned by referee Chris Kendall, copping a one-game suspension for a separate incident entirely.

Wigan, who knew that they would be without fellow forward Liam Byrne following his red card at the Totally Wicked Stadium, opted to appeal against that ban in the hope of having the 24-year-old available for Thursday’s trip to Leigh.

But having been unsuccessful in that appeal, he will now remain unavailable and has had to pay a £500 fine. It’s worth noting that the appeal was not deemed frivolous, so there are no additional punishments necessary.

Byrne meanwhile has been hit with a four-game ban, so will be on the sidelines for the next month or so.

Wigan Warriors’ Tyler Dupree sees verdict of appeal against one-match ban picked up during defeat at St Helens confirmed

On Dupree’s challenge against his ban, the RFL – who are releasing the verdicts of tonight’s tribunals/appeals one by one – published the following: “Tyler Dupree was unsuccessful in a challenge against the grading of a Grade C head contact charge from the same fixture (St Helens) on Good Friday.

“The one-match suspension issued by the Match Review Panel therefore stands, along with a £500 fine.”

Byrne & Dupree become the first two Warriors players banned by the Match Review Panel in 2024.