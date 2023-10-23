Wigan Warriors seal sixth new signing as promising forward puts pen to paper: ‘A player we have been tracking for a few years’

Wigan Warriors have confirmed the signing of Sam Eseh from Wakefield Trinity on a two-year deal, with the option of a 12-month extension in the club’s favour.

The towering forward – who stands at 6 feet and 4 inches tall – came through Trinity’s scholarship programme and enjoyed spells on loan in the Championship with both Barrow Raiders and Featherstone Rovers.

Having been named the second-tier’s Young Player of the Year, Eseh made his Super League bow for Wakefield against Huddersfield Giants back in March, and went on to make 15 appearances this term. All of which came off the bench, also named as the 18th man by now-departed Trinity boss Mark Applegarth numerous times.

He now makes the move to Super League champions Wigan ahead of 2024, penning a deal which initially runs until the end of 2025.

Having put pen to paper at the DW Stadium, Eseh said: “I’m really excited to be signing a deal with the Warriors.

“Growing up playing rugby, I’ve always known Wigan as a club that is relentless in anything they do and that’s something I can’t wait to be a part of.

“I’d also like to thank Wakefield Trinity and the staff for giving me the opportunity to get to this point in my career.”

Meanwhile, Cherry and Whites head coach Matt Peet admitted the move had been in the making for a long time.

He added: “Sam is a player we have been tracking for a few years and it is the right time for him to join us.

“He has already proved himself capable of performing at Super League level and we are confident his attitude will be a good fit for our club.

“We look forward to welcoming Sam and his family.”