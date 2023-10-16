Wigan Warriors newcomer hit with ban following Grand Final sin-bin in last Catalans Dragons appearance

New Wigan Warriors recruit Adam Keighran has been hit with a one-game ban following his sin-binning in Saturday’s Grand Final at Old Trafford, that his last appearance for Catalans Dragons.

The utility’s move to Wigan from the South of France from 2024 on a two-year deal was confirmed back in July. Three months later, his final farewell to Catalans came in the Super League showpiece against his new employers.

Keighran kicked the only two points the Dragons picked up during the 10-2 defeat, but will be remembered more for being just the second player to ever be sin-binned in a Grand Final following on from St Helens ace Tommy Makinson against Steve McNamara’s side in 2021.

The Sydney-born ace got 10 minutes in the bin for a tip tackle on Kai Pearce-Paul midway through the first half, told by referee Liam Moore at the time he was very close to being sent off, and would have been had the Warriors ace been tipped any further.

Wigan Warriors newcomer hit with ban following Grand Final sin-bin

Boss Steve McNamara didn’t believe the incident warranted a sin-binning ‘in a Grand Final’, but it’s been deemed a ‘Grade C Dangerous Throw’ by the Match Review Panel and he will now serve the ban for Wigan in a pre-season game.

Additionally, Keighran has been fined £250 for another Dangerous Throw during the clash at Old Trafford allocated a Grade B listing.

Teammate Tom Davies – as expected – hasn’t been punished any further for the professional foul on Liam Marshall which saw him sent for 10 by Moore early on in the second half.

Marshall would score the only try of the game during the 10 minutes Davies was off the field, with Harry Smith kicking a two-pointer soon after to take the score out to 10-2 with Keighran penalised oncemore for a high shot on Tyler Dupree.

It would appear – based on the charges handed to him – that the Warriors’ newcomer hasn’t been punished any further for that shot on his new teammate.

READ NEXT: Super League ins and outs for 2024 – Every confirmed signing and departure