Wigan Warriors: Matt Peet confirms season-ending injury, blow to forward pack ahead of play-offs

Wigan head coach Matt Peet has confirmed a season-ending injury for forward Liam Byrne, with a timeframe now established for the international prop.

Byrne, 24, suffered a hamstring injury in the 50-0 win over Leeds Rhinos at Headingley Stadium. The Ireland powerhouse left the field 15 minutes into the Round 25 clash and was later sent for a scan.

He missed the 48-6 win over Castleford Tigers at the DW Stadium, with a timeframe now confirmed which will rule him out for the remainder of the season.

“We’re probably looking at an eight-to-10 week injury,” Peet confirmed to media on Tuesday.

“It’s not ideal, but we’ve known for a while now.

“Every squad is going to be tested. It’s a shame for Liam and a shame for us but you are expecting things like this at this time of year and that’s why you talk about the full squad being ready to go.”

Liam Farrell set to return, Peet discusses options

Peet admitted the vacant spot will allow players to compete to make his final 17, with the final round of the regular season this Friday against rivals Leigh Leopards.

A win should see Wigan lift the League Leaders’ Shield live on Sky Sports, with the Warriors level on points with both Catalans and St Helens but above on points difference.

Veteran back-rower Liam Farrell is set to return, having missed last week’s win over Tigers. Joe Shorrocks also recently returned to first team action, with highly-rated Harvie Hill featuring from the interchange bench against Danny Ward’s outfit.

“There’s Harvie Hill, Joe Shorrocks and a few other lads in there as well,” Peet said on potential options.

“Every coach knows that things are going to happen like this. I’m excited by it.

“Those two players mentioned haven’t let us down in the past and we’re looking forward to giving somebody else an opportunity.”

