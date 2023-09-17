Wigan Warriors: The impressive stats behind Abbas Miski rise, Lebanon ace reaping rewards of ‘hard work and self belief’

Abbas Miski is reaping the rewards of ‘hard work and self belief’ with the Wigan Warriors winger joint top of Super League’s try scoring charts.

That’s the view of his Wigan coach Matt Peet, who hailed his star winger after his five-try haul in Friday’s 48-6 win over Castleford.

Miski is now joint top of the try scoring leaderboard in Super League alongside Catalans Dragons flier Tom Johnstone, with the pair sitting on 27 tries with one round of the regular season remaining.

Miski, who has represented Lebanon in the past two World Cups, has scored 27 tries in 20 Super League matches in 2023, also chipping in with five assists.

But the role of a winger has changed in the modern game. Their job is not just to score tries anymore, it’s their work out of back field that is equally impressive for coaches.

Miski has made 2,658 metres this season from 318 carries, averaging 132 metres per game, and having an average metre gain of 8.36 per carry.

The Cedars star has also made 25 clean breaks in Super League – the third highest in the competition – sitting only behind Leigh’s Josh Charnley and St Helens wideman Tommy Makinson.

Miski’s form marks a remarkable rise to the top after spending time on loan in the Championship with London Broncos and Newcastle Thunder last season.

Abbas Miski 2023 Super League stat pack

Appearances: 20

Tries: 27

Assists: 5

Metres: 2,658

Carries: 318

Average metres per game: 132

Average metre gain: 8.36

Clean breaks: 25

Tackle Busts: 76

‘Patience, hard work and self belief – he deserves all the praise he is getting’

Miski spent the early part of the season playing in the reserves and on loan at London – but his hard work and perseverance has seen him keep his place in Peet’s side after strong displays.

“He deserves all the praise he is getting,” Peet said after their win over Castleford on Friday.

“There were some great finishes and the work he is doing across the field is outstanding. I cannot knock him.

“For a winger to score five tries, he has taken his opportunities and worked so hard.

“I am really pleased with him. The fact he was out on loan last year and playing some reserve games is a testament to him.

“It’s fine margins between being one of the best in the competition and not quite getting a go.

“Patience, hard work and self-belief, he never lacked confidence and he trusted the process and I think he has learned a few things that got him in the team originally and, hopefully, he is here a while yet.”

