Wigan Warriors head coach Matt Peet delivers World Club Challenge plea following Grand Final win; ‘We want to go there!’

Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet is keen to get a World Club Challenge against Penrith Panthers in the diary having won the Super League Grand Final tonight.

The Cherry and Whites saw off Catalans Dragons at Old Trafford, running out 10-2 victors, to claim a sixth Super League title and a first since 2018.

Bitter rivals St Helens beat Penrith in their own backyard at the beginning of this year, the first Super League club to win in Australia since 1994.

Wigan were last involved in a World Club Challenge in 2019, beaten 20-8 by Sydney Roosters at the DW Stadium, and boss Peet is already looking forward to the opportunity to take on another side from down under.

Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet delivers verdict on World Club Challenge: ‘We want to go there!’

Penrith landed their fifth NRL title, their third in a row, courtesy of a Grand Final triumph against Brisbane Broncos earlier this month.

Their defeat to Saints was the first World Club Challenge since 2020, with both the 2021 and 2022 editions not taking place due to the COVID-19 Pandemic

Panthers head coach Ivan Cleary has already expressed his desire for one to take place next year, and having sealed a third piece of silverware in his reign as Warriors chief, Peet was very much of the same opinion.

Jovially, he said: “We want to go there! We’re looking forward to it, it would be an honour. I hadn’t really thought about that to be honest, but I know the club would like to go there.

“It’s an exciting thing for next year, for the future, and I suppose we can start to think about that, maybe come Tuesday.

“We’ve got massive respect for them as an organisation. This club has a great history playing in that competition, and it’s where we should be.

“We’ll play anywhere. I’ll just let those higher up in the club than me sort all that out. We’ll make sure we’re ready to play.”

