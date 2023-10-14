Wigan Warriors player ratings: Jake Wardle scoops top marks after collecting Harry Sunderland Trophy

Jake Wardle was named Harry Sunderland Trophy winner after helping Wigan Warriors beat Catalans Dragons 10-2 in the Super League Grand Final.

The England international put in an inspired display to continue his rich vein of form on an individual level as well as a collective with Matt Peet’s side.

The game was level at 2-2 at the break before Wigan winger Liam Marshall scored the game’s only try in the 51st minute.

Another penalty goal from Smith on the hour saw the Warriors clinch a 10-2 win in front of 58,137 inside the Theatre of Dreams.

Our Wigan Warriors player ratings

Jai Field – 7. A bit of a quieter first half than what we are used to seeing from the Australian speedster, but he was much more lively in the second half. He came up with a few big plays in the second half which put his side in good field position.

Abbas Miski – 7. The prolific try scorer enjoyed a unique bit of history by becoming the first Lebanon international to feature in a Super League Grand Final. It was a solid display from Miski, who made plenty of carries out of yardage.

Toby King – 7. The England and Ireland international has been a brilliant loan signing for the Warriors, with many Wigan fans wishing they were keeping hold of him beyond this season. He put in a workmanlike display at Old Trafford.

Jake Wardle – 9. Harry Sunderland Trophy winner. Enough said.

Liam Marshall – 7. The 27-year-old has been brilliant all season, chipping in with plenty of tries to go with his brave carries from his own end.

Bevan French – 7. A bit like Field, it was a quieter first half from French than we are used to seeing but he was his usual self in the second 40. The Australian produced a couple of big moments in the final quarter.

Harry Smith – 8. The young half-back has been top class for the Warriors in 2023. His goal-kicking, for which he has copped some criticism for this season, came up clutch against Catalans. He could well find himself in Shaun Wane’s England squad for the test series against Tonga.

Tyler Dupree – 8. The England prop hasn’t lost a game since his move to Wigan! What a stat. He’s proven to be an excellent addition to Peet’s side.

Brad O’Neill – 7. It was a steady performance from O’Neill, who has enjoyed an impressive breakthrough season. He dealt with a lot of traffic Catalans threw his way in defence.

Kaide Ellis – 8. A hard-working performance from the Australian in the front-row. Catalans have won of the biggest packs in the competition and Ellis really led from the front.

Liam Farrell – 8. Mr Reliable. His performances never dip below an 7/8 out of 10. One of the most consistent players in Super League.

Kai Pearce-Paul – 8. It was a fairytale ending for Pearce-Paul at the Warriors before he heads off to the NRL, and it was an impressive display in his final outing in Cherry and White too.

Morgan Smithies – 8. Smithies has probably gone under the radar this year, but he is highly-thought of at Wigan and has probably been the backbone of Wigan’s pack in 2023.

Bench

Sam Powell – 7. The 31-year-old, who has made more than 250 appearances for his hometown club Wigan, brought a bit of experience and steadiness to the Warriors side when he entered the action.

Willie Isa – 7. Another player who is highly-regarded at the Warriors. Worked his socks off when he came on and did the tough stuff in defence.

Ethan Havard – N/A. The England international limped off 10 minutes after entering the action to make his first appearance since July 7 due to a hamstring injury.

Patrick Mago – 7. We’ve seen bigger displays from the Samoan powerhouse this season, but he still brought a bit of grunt and punch to the Wigan pack when he came on.

