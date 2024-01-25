Wigan Warriors exclusive: How fatherhood has brought the best out of Brad O’Neill as hooker prepares to don No. 9 jersey

Wigan Warriors hooker Brad O’Neill says becoming a father has helped him mature on and off the field as he prepares to don the No. 9 jersey for his boyhood club.

It’s hard to believe that O’Neill is still only 21 years of age, given the fact he is a Challenge Cup winner, League Leaders’ Shield winner and Super League Grand Final winner.

Wigan coach Matt Peet has put more faith in O’Neill this year, giving the rising star the club’s No. 9 jersey following the departure of long-serving hooker Sam Powell, who has gone to Warrington Wolves.

And O’Neill, who became a dad to Arabella within a matter of days of reaching the Challenge Cup final in 2022, says fatherhood has helped improve him as a player and a person.

“I think I was 19 when she was born and I think while she’s been here I’ve grown up massively,” O’Neill told Love Rugby League.

“It’s helped with my game, it’s given me a lot more focus in my game and maturing, I do actually believe that it’s helped me in the short-term and it will in the long-term as well.

“She’s 21 months now. The sleepless nights have gone now and we’ve got over them, but I’m really enjoying it.

“She knows a bit (about rugby), if she sees a Wigan kit she knows about it and she knows what the rugby ball is and stuff, so it’s only going to get better for us all.

“Having my daughter at every game is pretty special, she’s one of my biggest reasons now and whys, so I love it when she’s here watching me.”

Brad O’Neill hoping to emulate childhood hero Micky McIlorum in the No. 9 jersey at Wigan Warriors

O’Neill couldn’t hide his smile when asked about wearing the No. 9 jersey at his boyhood club, who he had a season ticket for before becoming part of the club’s academy ranks.

“Obviously it’s a very proud moment for myself and my family,” O’Neill beamed.

“When I was young it (the number nine) was Mark Riddell and then it was Micky Mac for a long time, he was the one really.

“Obviously I’ve watched Wigan all my life, I do like the way Micky plays and I watch a few other nines as well, but he was probably one of my favourites from watching Wigan growing up.

“Working under Tommy (Leuluai) and obviously watching him for a long time when I was coming through at Wigan and now having him as a coach is really good. Everyday I am picking his brains and questioning him, and just getting everything that I can from him really so I can improve my game. It’s really good that he’s a coach here.”

O’Neill is part of a strong hooking department at the Warriors ahead of the new season, which includes new recruit Kruise Leeming and young gun Tom Forber.

“Tom’s a couple of years younger than me and he is going to be a great player,” O’Neill said.

“Obviously Kruise is well-known and is a great player, he’s just come back from the Gold Coast. I think aspects of his game have come in and I’ve been learning a few bits from him, and it’s great to have him here as well.”

