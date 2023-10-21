Widnes Vikings re-sign former Scotland international who will reunite with head coach

Widnes Vikings have re-signed former Scotland international Sam Brooks from fellow Championship side Barrow Raiders for 2024.

The 30-year-old has spent the last two seasons with Barrow, making 40 appearances for the Cumbrian club.

Brooks, who came through the academy at hometown club Wigan, has made almost 200 career appearances for Scotland, Halifax, Rochdale, Whitehaven, Widnes, Featherstone, Leigh, Swinton and Barrow.

Wigan-born Brooks has won five international caps for Scotland, representing his Scottish heritage at the 2017 World Cup.

Brooks will return to Widnes in 2024, having spent two seasons with the Vikings in 2016 and 2017 whilst they were in Super League.

On re-joining Widnes, Brooks said: “I can’t wait to get stuck into pre-season training here at Widnes, and I’m already anticipating my role in the team.

“I want to be playing every week, and know how hard I’ll need to work to achieve that.

“I’m 30 now, so bring plenty of experience, and I’ll do my best to perform as best I can for the team.”

Sam Brooks to link up with new Widnes Vikings coach Allan Coleman again

Brooks will play under new Widnes coach Allan Coleman again, with the pair previously working together at Swinton in 2021.

On reuniting with Coleman, Brooks said: “Allan took over at Swinton mid-way through 2021, and honestly he was a breath of fresh air at the club. I think he could have a similar impact here.

“He’s a really switched on coach and puts absolutely everything into the job.

“I know for one thing that he’ll implement a really good culture and atmosphere, and with such a talented squad that can only stand us in a good stead.”

On bringing Brooks to the Vikings, Coleman said: “Sam will bring plenty of aggression and loads of experience to our pack.

“Having worked with him in the past; he’s got a brilliant tip-on game and a fantastic rugby brain.

“He will bring a real professional approach both in training and in matches, something that can be hard to come by these days.”

