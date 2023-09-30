Widnes Vikings confirm 10 departures as incoming coach Allan Coleman forced to rebuild squad

Widnes Vikings confirmed 10 departures at their end-of-season awards night ahead of Allan Coleman’s first season in charge of the club.

Coleman will make the switch ahead of the 2024 campaign from Swinton Lions, having won promotion from League 1 in 2022 and ensuring their Championship status this year.

Danny Craven previously confirmed his exit via social media following his final home appearance at the DCBL Stadium. He made his debut for the club in 2010 and has gone on to make more than 160 appearances, as well as loan stints with Workington, Whitehaven, Featherstone and Halifax.

He was the club’s longest-serving player and is expected to link up with Oldham ahead of 2024.

Veteran forward Shane Grade also previously announced that 2023 would be his last in the professional game following a 15-year career. He made 133 appearances for Widnes across two stints, featuring for London Broncos, Dewsbury Rams and Halifax in between.

Kyle Amor saw his stint end prematurely due to injury, with the four-time Grand Final winner forced into retirement due to injury earlier in May after 10 appearances.

Eight more departures confirmed

Widnes confirmed eight more departures earlier this week, with academy product Adam Lawton headlining the list. The 30-year-old back-rower, who also had a stint in Super League with Salford, made his debut in 2013 and returned to the Vikings ahead of 2021.

He made 87 appearances across his two spells, having progressed through the club’s youth ranks.

Fellow academy graduate Owen Farnworth will also leave the DCBL Stadium after 81 appearances. He has only ever appeared for Widnes since his debut in 2017.

Olly Davies will bring an end to a two-year stint with the club, having joined from Sheffield Eagles. The 27-year-old made 54 appearances.

Having also made the Championship switch from Sheffield, Aaron Davies will depart the Vikings.

Lewis Hatton, Brad Holroyd and Ryan Millar have also had their exits confirmed.

Widnes Rugby reports that new deals should be expected for off-contract players Liam Bent, Ollie Brookes, Matt Fleming, Matty Fozard, Ryan Ince, Joe Lyons, Max Roberts and Sam Wilde.

Wales internationals Rhodri Lloyd and Mike Butt have been reported with moves to Widnes from Swinton alongside incoming boss Coleman.

QUIZ: Can you name every club to have played in Super League?