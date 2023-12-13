Welsh youngster hit with lengthy ban for drug use by UK Anti-Doping following Asthma oversight

Young Welsh forward Charley Bodman has been hit with an 18-month ban – of which he’s already served six months – for the ‘use of a prohibited substance’ following an administrative oversight.

Bodman – who turned 22 last week – has been suspended since the end of May when a urine sample collected the month prior was flagged by UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) for the presence of Terbutaline.

The drug – a bronchodilator – is used to treat wheezing and shortness of breath from lung problems including Asthma, which the Newport native has.

He had played six games for Cornwall this year prior to his suspension kicking in, and submitted a case to UKAD regarding his use of Terbutaline for medical purposes, though in the lawmakers’ eyes, this came too late.

They ruled that Bodman would remain banned for a total of 18 months as he hadn’t disclosed his need for the drug to them in advance of the urine sample being collected, and accordingly not holding the required ‘Therapeutic Use Exemption’.

The Welshman’s ban – and details of the same – were confirmed by UKAD earlier this week and published on the Rugby Football League’s website, breaking down the case.

Finding that his use of Terbutaline was not an ‘intentional Anti-Doping Rule Violation’, the 22-year-old was entitled to a six-month reduction of his ban, which could have been two years long.

Instead, it was 18 months, with 12 of those left to serve. Bodman will be able to return to action – if desired – from midnight on November 25, 2024.

It’s worth noting that the forward’s personal X account – @bodmancharley – currently has a bio of “retired professional rugby league player”.

The South Wales ace debuted for West Wales Raiders back in 2020, making a total of 17 appearances and scoring his only professional try to date against Hunslet in June 2021 before linking up with the Parksiders themselves ahead of the following season.

He featured just twice for Hunslet, with one of those appearances coming against West Wales, before relocating to link up with Cornwall in June 2022. Since, Bodman has played 16 games for the Choughs, including the six this year prior to his suspension.

