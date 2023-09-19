WATCH: Leigh Leopards team up with recent #1 album band The Lottery Winners to release end-of-year tune

Leigh Leopards have linked up with hit local band The Lottery Winners to release a song celebrating their success in 2023 ahead of the regular season finale on Friday night.

The Leopards have had a hugely successful first year back in Super League following their promotion from the Championship and a re-brand which was mocked by many.

While triumphs has come on the field with the club winning the Challenge Cup for the first time in 52 years and cementing a play-off spot for the first time in their history, owner Derek Beaumont has also made the Leigh Sports Village into one of the best venues around.

Every home game has seen a band or artist perform live pre-match, with local outfit The Lottery Winners doing so ahead of their Round 7 meeting with Wigan Warriors back in March.

Since then, they’ve gone on to achieve a number one album in the shape of ‘Anxiety Replacement Therapy’, and will return to the LSV to perform oncemore ahead of the last game of the regular season against the Warriors this coming Friday night.

Ahead of that clash, the club this afternoon released the new song, ‘Be There, Be The Roar’, which you can view below.

WATCH: Leigh Leopards and The Lottery Winners team up to release end-of-year tune

‘Be There, Be The Roar’

‘Be The Roar’ has been Leigh’s tagline across all media since the re-brand, so it comes as no surprise that they’ve utilised it for the new song.

It’s the last line uttered by lead singer Thom Rylance at the end of two minutes and eight seconds which tell the story of the Leopards’ season so far.

The references to important points in the year to date are clear for all to see, with mentions of being relegation favourites at the start of 2023 and the old adage of being a ‘bus stop in Wigan’.

But amidst the comical side of it, the song and its lyrics show why the club has managed to be as successful as it has been this year.

Naming virtually every member of the squad and backroom staff, regardless of how much or how little they’ve contributed on the field, is a nice touch.

As is the reference to ‘flying under the PNG flag’, with boss Adrian and son Lachlan Lam both proud representatives of Papua New Guinea as well as star hooker Edwin Ipape.

How the Leopards fare in the play-offs remains to be seen, but in today’s release, they rightly celebrate a year to remember for all involved, whatever happens from here on in.

