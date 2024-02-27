Warrington Wolves winger Matty Russell joins Super League rivals on loan

Warrington Wolves winger Matty Russell has joined fellow Super League side Hull FC on a short-term loan deal.

The Scotland international, who has represented his country in the last three World Cups, will spend the next two weeks with Tony Smith’s side, who are currently without 14 first team players due to injuries and suspensions.

Russell will link up with Hull FC immediately ahead of their visit of London Broncos on Sunday afternoon.

The 30-year-old winger joins Hull for his second loan spell, some 12 years after his first. He played six games for the Black and Whites on loan from Wigan Warriors during his debut season in 2012, and now with more than 200 career appearances under his belt, brings experience to Smith’s youthful team.

Russell heads down the M62 alongside his Warrington team-mate Joe Bullock, who has also signed a two-week loan deal with Hull, as exclusively revealed by Love Rugby League earlier this morning.

Prop Bullock, who has made more than 230 career appearances, will bolster Hull’s pack for this weekend’s game against the Broncos.

The 31-year-old hasn’t featured for Sam Burgess’ Wolves in the first two rounds, instead playing for Widnes Vikings via dual-registration last week.

Bullock has made 41 appearances for Warrington since arriving from Wigan ahead of the 2022 season.

Bullock and Russell become the second and third Warrington players to head out on loan this week, with new signing Brad Dwyer having joined Challenge Cup winners Leigh Leopards on a short-term loan deal on Monday.

Dwyer, who re-joined the Wire on a two-year deal in the off-season, has found himself behind Danny Walker and Sam Powell in the hooking department since returning to the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

The Wigan-born hooker will provide cover at the Leopards for Edwin Ipape, who suffered a knee injury in their opening round defeat to Huddersfield Giants a fortnight ago.

