Warrington Wolves tie down England prop to new long-term contract: ‘I love it here’

Warrington Wolves have tied down prop James Harrison to a new deal that sees the England international remain with the club until at least the end of 2026, with the option for a further year in the club’s favour.

The 27-year-old has made 32 appearances for the Wire since arriving at the Halliwell Jones Stadium ahead of the 2022 campaign, quickly becoming a key figure in their forward pack.

Harrison won his first international call-up in England’s 64-0 mid-season win over France last year, which was held in Warrington.

On securing the services of Harrison for the long-term, Warrington coach Sam Burgess said: “Jimmy epitomises what a Wire player looks like. He’s tough, honest and most of all a great guy.

“It’s another great signing for us and secures our middle unit moving forward.”

Fresh from penning his new deal, the former Batley and Featherstone powerhouse says he wants to get back into the England fold this year.

He said: “I’m buzzing to have signed a new deal and it was a no-brainer for me.

“I love it here and love how the club have treated me over the past couple of years.

“I’ve had a really good pre-season. I feel fit, fresh and I’m ready now for the new season.

“Sam (Burgess) was my hero growing up and it’s been really exciting to work with him. It’s the first time I’ve been coached by someone who played in my position which has been great for advice and improving my game.

“I got the England call-up last year and that’s a big aim of mine this year to get back into the international squad.”

