Warrington Wolves provide Leon Hayes injury update with half-back to undergo surgery

Warrington Wolves half-back Leon Hayes is likely to miss the rest of the season with an ankle injury, his club have confirmed.

The 20-year-old was forced to leave the field on a stretcher in the second half of Warrington’s 17-12 defeat at Salford on Saturday afternoon following an innocuous-looking tackle, applauding the travelling Wire faithful who sung his name as he left the action.

Hayes went straight to hospital to receive treatment and have scans, which have now revealed that he is facing around six months on the sidelines with a fracture dislocation of his left ankle.

The Wolves provided an update on Hayes via social media, which read: “Leon Hayes has suffered a fracture dislocation of his ankle and will undergo surgery this week. The young half-back will be sidelined for approximately six months.

“Leon is in good spirits and appreciative of all the messages of support since Saturday.

“He has the full support of the club in every step of his recovery.”

Warrington Wolves coach Sam Burgess ‘gutted’ for Leon Hayes

It is a huge blow to Warrington and Hayes, who has impressed during his 10 appearances this season, building up a strong partnership with George Williams in the halves.

Speaking in his post-match press conference on Saturday, Warrington coach Sam Burgess said he was ‘gutted’ for academy product Hayes.

“I spoke to him on the phone, he’s in good spirits and he’s probably more disappointed with the loss if I’m honest, which shows a lot about his character,” Burgess said. “I’m gutted for him but that’s sport.

“I’m gutted because I’ve got a lot of care and love for that bloke, but we do play a collision sport and it’s part of the game.

“I’ve got a soft spot for him, I’m probably more gutted for him than anyone else. I just didn’t like seeing him look like that.”

Next up for Warrington is a home game against Hull FC in Round 10 of Super League on Friday night.

