New Warrington Wolves signing Sam Powell admits it will be a ‘really strange’ feeling when he comes up against his old club Wigan Warriors for the first time.

The 31-year-old is currently enjoying the next chapter of his career with Warrington, who are in pre-season training ahead of the new season, after arriving on a two-year contract from hometown club Wigan Warriors at the end of last year.

Powell spent 12 seasons with the Warriors after making his first team debut in 2012, going on to play 273 games for the club, winning three Super League titles as well as the World Club Challenge in 2017.

The experienced hooker will come up against his old pals for the first time when Warrington host Wigan at the Halliwell Jones Stadium on Saturday, June 1.

“It’ll be strange, really strange!” Powell said with a smile when asked what it will be like facing Wigan for the first time.

“I’ve got a good relationship with a lot of players there and when you step on the field and walk out the tunnel it’s just business for 80 minutes and when the final whistle goes I’m sure I’ll give everyone a hug.

“To spend so much time at a very good club is an honour and one that I’ll look back on very fondly.

“The times it has given myself, my girls and the experiences are great and I’m very aware that I’m joining another very good club.”

Sam Powell looking forward to being on the home side at the Halliwell Jones Stadium

Powell says he is excited to pull on the primrose and blue jersey of the Wire in 2024, especially at the Halliwell Jones Stadium under the lights on a Friday night.

“I’ve come here very open minded,” he said. “Although I know people who play for the club at Warrington, I don’t know too much about it, which I think is good for myself.

“It’s something I’m going to have to do, learn very quickly about the history of the club which we’ve been through a little bit and try to get a bit of a sense of what it means to the fans because they’re obviously passionate.

“I love coming here on a Friday night, the atmosphere is great so it’s something I want to be a part of.”

