Warrington Wolves new boy Sam Powell prepared to ‘earn everyone’s respect’ as he leaves behind Wigan Warriors’ ‘successful environment’

Sam Powell says he’ll have to ‘earn everyone’s respect’ at Warrington Wolves following his move from Wigan Warriors, where he leaves behind a ‘successful environment’ which has shaped him as a player and a person.

When Powell dons a Wire shirt in 2024, it’ll be just the second-ever club he’s ever represented on a permanent basis.

A decade ago, there were a handful of appearances as a loanee for both South Wales Scorpions and Workington Town, but up until this point, his goal has always been to represent hometown club Wigan consistently.

273 senior appearances for the Cherry and Whites having come through their youth setup are evidence enough that he did so successfully, with the silverware lifted only adding to that.

But now – at the age of 31 – the hooker is in the process of bedding into a new home, penning a two-year deal at the Halliwell Jones Stadium with Sam Burgess’ Warrington.

Powell spoke to the media, including Love Rugby League, for the first time as a Wolves player at the back end of last month.

He had only been in the building a few days after an off-season break which followed his third Super League Grand Final triumph with Wigan, but it was clear to see he was settling in well.

The hooker – who had been used as a utility by the Warriors this year – said: “I’m just trying to find my feet.

“The lads have been in a couple of weeks, but I’m just getting to know everyone first and foremost, and working hard to earn everyone’s respect player to player.

“I’m really looking forward to working under Sam, Gleese (Martin Gleeson) and Rich (Marshall), that’s really exciting.

“I’ll be learning how a different team does different things, because I’ve only ever been in one environment and it was a successful one.

“I’ll take things from that and give my opinion where it’s needed, but at the minute I’m just trying to earn everyone’s respect here.”

