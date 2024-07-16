Sam Burgess provides Warrington Wolves injury update as Luke Yates set for debut

Warrington Wolves coach Sam Burgess has provided an injury update on three of his sidelined players ahead of Friday’s trip to St Helens, whilst confirming a debut for new signing Luke Yates.

Versatile forward Jordy Crowther made his first appearance since the Challenge Cup final in last week’s win over Leeds Rhinos, but suffered a setback to his ankle upon his return.

The 27-year-old is doubtful for Warrington‘s trip to St Helens on Friday night. However, Burgess is set to hand out a debut to new recruit Luke Yates, who linked up with the club earlier this week on a deal until the end of the 2026 season.

“He’s okay – he’s a bit ginger so I don’t know if he’s going to make it this week,” Burgess said of Crowther.

“There’s still a couple of days to go but I think it will be touch and go for him.

“We’re not expecting anybody back – that’s the reality of this time of year. There’s a couple of guys that are close, but there won’t be anyone new coming back apart from Luke Yates.”

Burgess also provided the latest on injured pair Lachlan Fitzgibbon and Josh Thewlis, who are currently in the treatment room with shoulder injuries, although no timeframe has yet been given.

“Those two are on different programmes to me at the moment and are with the medical staff,” Burgess added.

“I try not to get too caught up in it because it takes longer sometimes. I just wait until they’re back with me and then we go from there.”

Warrington travel to the Totally Wicked Stadium to face St Helens in Round 18 of Super League on Friday night, 8pm kick-off, live on Sky Sports.

