Warrington Wolves coach Sam Burgess addresses transfer speculation linking club to brother Tom Burgess

Warrington Wolves head coach Sam Burgess is more than open to bringing younger brother Tom to the club when his time in the NRL is over.

Having penned a new deal with South Sydney Rabbitohs last year, Tom is now contracted until the end of the upcoming 2024 season.

The 31-year-old followed sibling Sam Down Under, with the Rabbitohs since 2013 with over 200 NRL appearances to his name now as well as more than 30 in England colours.

Australian news outlet The Sydney Morning Herald are today reporting that the prop is eager to pen a further extension with the Rabbitohs until the end of the 2025 season, though say if that doesn’t happen, a one-year deal with Warrington is a distinct possibility.

Like Sam, Tom‘s only Super League experience came with Bradford Bulls prior to heading Down Under. The younger sibling made 46 appearances for the Bulls between 2011 and 2012.

The pair won the NRL Grand Final together in 2014, and worked alongside one another right up until Sam departed Sydney to take charge at Warrington.

35-year-old Burgess spoke to the media, including Love Rugby League, at the Halliwell Jones Stadium earlier today as part of the Wolves‘ pre-season media day.

Responding to the links with his brother, the Wire boss said: “I’d like to coach him! I think he’s still got a lot to offer. He’s just getting better with age Tom, he gets the job done.

“If we can afford him, that’d be nice! I think he’s still got a lot to offer in the NRL though. He’s still playing well and while he can do that, he should carry on.

“He’s got a young family out there too, but I’d love to coach him, and I think he’d be great for the club.”

