Hull KR: Robins monitor Tom Davies situation ahead of remarkable 2025 move from Catalans Dragons

Tom Davies is attracting interest from Hull KR about a move for 2025 as the Super League recruitment merry-go-round for next year already begins to gather pace.

A number of high-profile England wingers are off-contract at the end of the coming season: Davies among them.

His fellow Catalans team-mate, Tom Johnstone, is expected to return to Wakefield Trinity in 2025 while on Thursday morning, Rugby League Live revealed that St Helens legend Tommy Makinson could be set for a sensational switch to the Stade Gilbert Brutus in his place.

But Catalans’ outside-backs could look even more different next year, with Love Rugby League of the understanding that Hull KR have identified Davies as a target.

Davies has been a mainstay in the Catalans side since arriving at the French club in 2020 from Wigan Warriors, but his existing contract expires at the end of the coming campaign.

The Dragons have not ruled out the possibility of potentially keeping Davies, with it still viable that he could line up alongside Makinson on the wings in the south of France next year. But Davies’ situation is already attracting the interest of other clubs.

And Love Rugby League has been told that the Robins are monitoring Davies’ availability to see if he opts to remain in the south of France beyond the end of this season.

Of course, the winger could officially not be offered a deal by any rival club until after May 1, the deadline for clubs to formally approach players whose contracts are expiring at the end of the season.

But Davies is understood to be a player of interest to Rovers as they already begin to plan for life in 2025. Star winger Ryan Hall is off-contract at Craven Park, as is fellow first-teamer Louis Senior.

