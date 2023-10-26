Wakefield Trinity tie down off-contract forward to new deal with new boss Daryl Powell delighted

Wakefield Trinity have tied down off-contract prop Josh Bowden to a new contract for the 2024 Championship campaign.

The 31-year-old has made 24 appearances for Wakefield since arriving from hometown club Hull FC midway through the 2022 campaign.

Bowden won back-to-back Challenge Cups with Hull in 2016 and 2017.

The Beverley-born front-rower, who played 17 games for Trinity in 2023, will be part of Daryl Powell’s side for their upcoming season in the Championship.

On re-signing Bowden, new Wakefield coach Powell said: “Josh Bowden is a really experienced middle unit player with great go forward and he’s a solid defender.

“I’m really looking forward to working with him next season as a foundation player in our pack.”

Daryl Powell makes first signing as Wakefield Trinity coach

On Wednesday night, Wakefield confirmed the signing of off-contract veteran Iain Thornley, who makes the move to Belle Vue on a one-year deal from Super League champions Wigan Warriors.

The centre, who came through hometown club Wigan’s academy, re-joined the Cherry and Whites ahead of the 2022 season from neighbours Leigh Leopards.

Thornley has been a fringe player for Matt Peet’s side over the last two years, making just 13 appearances in total.

He did though start in the 2022 Challenge Cup final triumph against Huddersfield Giants, which saw Peet clinch his first silverware as Warriors chief.

Thornley has appeared for both Barrow Raiders and Oldham as a loanee this term, and with a stint in rugby union at the start of his career and 198 appearances in rugby league to date, the 32-year-old will now get the opportunity to surpass the 200-mark with Trinity.

On signing Thornley, Powell said: “I am delighted that Iain Thornley has agreed to join us next season.

“He is a big powerful centre who has been outstanding for Wigan whenever he has played over the last few seasons.

“He will add leadership and experience to what is be going to be an exciting backline.”

