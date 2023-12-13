Wakefield Trinity legend David Fifita has re-joined Central Coast outfit The Entrance Tigers following his return Down Under, and will line up alongside another Super League ace in Blake Austin come 2024.

Fifita previously featured for the Tigers in-between his two stints with Wakefield, returning to Super League at the end of May to try and help Trinity out of their predicament at the bottom of the table.

Despite a brief upturn in form following his return to Belle Vue, the prop couldn’t save Mark Applegarth’s side, and departed at the beginning of September with the club’s relegation confirmed shortly after that.

The 34-year-old missed the birth of his child Down Under during his journey home, testament to just how much trying to help Trinity out of their slump meant to him.

Now though, with 153 appearances for Wakefield to his name, the former NRL ace will remain in the Southern Hemisphere for good, and has linked up with the Tigers ahead of next year, seemingly bringing an end to his professional career.

Wakefield Trinity icon David Fifita links up with new club Down Under alongside ex-Leeds Rhinos ace Blake Austin

As below, the two-time Tonga international’s new club announced his return via social media earlier this week, highlighting his leadership qualities.

Fifita – who also represented the Combined Nations All Stars against England last year – links up with half-back Austin, who made 99 Super League appearances between Warrington Wolves, Leeds Rhinos and Castleford Tigers before returning Down Under at the end of the season just gone.

The 32-year-old had hoped to find a new deal to remain over here, but was unable to do so following a very public shouting match with Leeds over his contract situation which lasted months and ended with him being shipped out on loan to Castleford.

Ireland international and ex-York ace Brendan O’Hagan has also been recruited by The Tigers ahead of 2024, looking to build on this term’s 5th-place finish in the Central Coast Division.

