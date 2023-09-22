Wakefield Trinity flyer Lee Kershaw keen to test open market with Super League aspirations, one club express interest

Wakefield Trinity want to keep winger Lee Kershaw at the club in the 2024 – but Kershaw is keen to test himself on the open market with at least one Super League club already interested in his services, Love Rugby League has learned.

Kershaw has spent his entire career with Trinity since making his debut in the 2018 season.

He made 16 appearances for Mark Applegarth’s side this season and has caught the eye despite Wakefield’s struggles as a team, with Kershaw impressing in last weekend’s defeat to Leigh Leopards.

And Love Rugby League understands those impressive displays have not gone unnoticed by other clubs. At least one top-flight side, Huddersfield Giants, have shown an interest in Kershaw for the 2024 season, with his contract now up at Wakefield after Friday night’s final game of the season against Hull Kingston Rovers.

However, Trinity have made him an offer to be part of their squad for the Championship next season as they look to make an immediate return to Super League. Keeping Kershaw would represent a positive move for Wakefield given his form this year, and the fact he is a homegrown player.

But it is far from certain he will stay, with clubs monitoring Kershaw’s situation and weighing up whether to make him an offer for next season to be part of their squad in Super League.

Trinity are going through an extensive rebuild which is likely to accelerate in pace after Friday’s final match of the season against Hull Kingston Rovers.

It has already been reported that the likes of Reece Lyne and Renouf Atoni have been offered to clubs after it emerged Wakefield would utilise the break clause in their contracts following relegation.

And while a dozen players, including the likes of Mason Lino, Max Jowitt and captain Matty Ashurst have already signed on for 2024, Kershaw is another they would like to keep if possible, with a deal being discussed. But he is likely to command interest from rival clubs.

