Veteran Tonga and France international cuts short time at Wakefield Trinity following club’s relegation

Wakefield Trinity have confirmed the departure of Samisoni Langi, who cuts short his time at the club following their relegation to the Championship.

The Tonga and France international arrived at Trinity ahead of 2023 following his release from Catalans Dragons, penning a two-year deal.

An injury-hampered campaign though saw Langi make just 14 appearances. The two headline issues picked up throughout the year both came against Hull FC.

First sustaining an ankle injury which sidelined him for two months, the centre’s last game in Trinity colours came in August, stretchered off at the MKM Stadium with a fractured shoulder, narrowly avoiding breaking his neck.

As we know, Wakefield lost their Super League status for the first time in more than 20 years, and like most contracts hold, the 30-year-old’s would have had a release clause in there in the event of relegation.

He has opted to move on to pastures new after just 12 months at Belle Vue, though his next destination is not yet known.

Trinity released a statement on their website this morning announcing the back’s exit. It read: “Wakefield Trinity can confirm the departure of Samisoni Langi after one season with the club. He joined us on a two-year deal after spending five seasons with the Catalans Dragons in Super League.

“Unfortunately, Samisoni suffered persistent injuries during the season which restricted his appearances to 14, and his career with the club never really got out of first gear. “We would like to thank Samisoni for his efforts with the club and wish him and his family all the very best for the future.”

Australia-born Langi now goes in search of just the fifth club of his career. Having started out at Sydney Roosters, he made the move into the British game with Leigh – then Centurions – ahead of the 2017 season.

Having been relegated with them, beaten by Catalans in the Million Pound Game that year, he would join the Perpignan-based outfit the following year, making 107 appearances for the Dragons before departing for Wakefield ahead of the season just gone.

He joins David Fifita (retirement), Morgan Smith (Hull FC), Jai Whitbread (Hull KR), Will Dagger (York), Hugo Salabio (Huddersfield Giants), Kevin Proctor (Carcassonne), Jordan Schofield (Keighley Cougars), Jordan Crowther (Warrington Wolves), Sam Eseh (Wigan Warriors), Reece Lyne (Doncaster) & Eddie Battye (Sheffield Eagles) in moving on from Belle Vue.