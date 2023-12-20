Turkey’s most-capped player ever pens League 1 deal for 2024: ‘Gives us options all across the back’

Errol Carter, Turkey’s most-capped player ever, has signed a contract extension to remain with Cornwall for the 2024 League 1 campaign.

Southampton-born Carter represents Turkey through his heritage, and with seven caps to his name having debuted in 2018, he is the joint-highest appearance maker for the country alongside Doruk Çeliktutan.

At club level, the back linked up with Cornwall ahead of 2023 from London Skolars, featuring 13 times this term across all competitions and scoring two tries.

Both of those came in the same game against the Skolars in March, that the first-ever home win in the Choughs’ history. Carter will now remain at the Memorial Ground for 2024.

Prior to the Skolars, the 27-year-old featured for Midlands Hurricanes – then known as Coventry Bears – as well as the trio of Gloucestershire All Golds, South Wales Scorpions and Oxford. He’s also represented England Universities.

Carter told Cornwall's club website: "Last year was good for me personally. It was great to be back in a team environment, one that gelled as the season went on.

“Both on and off the pitch, we were a tight knit group and the squad created one of the best environments I have known whilst playing rugby league professionally.

“We certainly progressed from year one, and I think we finished the season as one of the form teams in the competition. We won five games and I think there were a couple of others where we just slipped away for moments and that cost us.

“If we can cut out those parts of games that cost us, we can improve again. I know we have the makings of a good squad in place already, competition for places is a good thing.

“Come the first game that we play, I’m certain that the coach will have some difficult decisions to make from a selection point of view.”

The coach in question is St Helens native Mike Abbott, who took charge of Cornwall ahead of the season just gone, guiding them to a 9th place finish in League 1.

On Carter’s re-signing, Abbott added: “Errol gives us options all across the back division, and he played in both the centre and on the wing last season.

“You could see when he had opportunities close to the opposition line that he was a threat. He also stood up for us defensively when we needed him, and like many others, Errol was exceptional when we defeated Rochdale on the final day.”

