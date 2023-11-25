Toulouse Olympique tie down stalwart with new deal as France international prepares to reach milestone with club

Toulouse Olympique have announced a two-year contract extension for Paul Marcon, who come 2025 will enter his 10th season with Sylvain Houles’ side.

Winger Marcon has actually been with Toulouse over a decade already, first signing back in 2013 from French Elite Championship outfit Villeneuve, though some of his first few years were spent out ‘on loan’ with the Toulouse Broncos.

The Broncos are essentially a feeder team for Olympique, and have themselves competed amongst the French Elite since their more senior counterparts were accepted into the British league pyramid ahead of the 2016 season.

Now 28, the Tonneins-born ace made his debut for Houles’ side in the 2013/14 season, and has been with the club in every step they’ve made in the British game to date, making 117 appearances in all competitions.

Featuring in League 1, the Championship and Super League, Marcon scored five tries in 16 appearances last year in the top flight.

The stalwart – who missed the entirety of the 2021 season through injury – went on to feature in every one of Toulouse’s games this term as they narrowly missed out on promotion back to the big time, losing the play-off final on home soil to Mike Eccles’ London Broncos.

Marcon too has six caps for France to his name, including one picked up in April as they were beaten 64-0 by England at Warrington Wolves’ Halliwell Jones Stadium.

Toulouse confirmed his contract extension last night, and the experienced back told their club website: “I am delighted to be part of this new era within the club.

“Representing the Pink City and our team remains, and will always remain, a source of pride. I am excited to come back and work together to achieve our goals.”

Olympique head coach Houles meanwhile re-affirmed: “He is one of the oldest players at the club, he has gone through everything with the TO.

“He is one of the leaders of this team now, we are counting on him – of course – for his performance on the field, but also to transmit and convey the TO culture (to the rest of the squad).”

