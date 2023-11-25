Wakefield Trinity have taken their recruitment tally into double figures ahead of the upcoming Championship campaign with the addition of overseas forward Caleb Uele.

The powerful forward links up with Daryl Powell’s men on a one-year deal, with the additional option of a second, following a 2023 which saw him star for the Newtown Jets in the New South Wales Cup.

Having also trained with NRL outfit Cronulla Sharks – alongside older brother Braden – Uele played 37 games in the NSW Cup for the Jets over the last two seasons, scoring eight tries in total.

Beforehand, the Auckland-born ace had featured for local outfit Glenora Bears in the Fox Memorial competition, and in the New Zealand Rugby League National Premiership for the Akarana Falcons.

Wakefield Trinity make new signing number 10 in shape of Kiwi powerhouse from Down Under

Uele has international appearances to his name for the Kiwis at under-18 level. Now 24, having spent some time working in a factory before getting his career back on track, the imposing middle stands at six feet & three inches tall.

Trinity boss Powell told their club website that the prop is ‘a perfect’ fit for his new-look side at Belle Vue.

The veteran coach said: “Caleb is a big, physical front-rower who we feel is a perfect fit for what we need in our middle unit for next season.

“Having spoken to him, he is driven to be the very best he can be, which is what I want from every player at the club. He has great leg-speed for a big man and is also a physical, front-foot defender.

“I am looking forward to getting him to the UK quickly so he can get stuck into our pre-season.”

Uele joins Iain Thornley (Wigan Warriors), Mathieu Cozza (Featherstone Rovers ), Jermaine McGillvary (Huddersfield Giants), Romain Franco (signed permanently following trial), Thomas Doyle (Keighley Cougars), Toby Boothroyd (Cronulla Sharks), Lachlan Walmsley (Halifax Panthers), Luke Bain (Brisbane Tigers) & Myles Lawford (Bradford Bulls) as a new Trinity recruit.