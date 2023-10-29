Tonga star Will Hopoate delivers an update on his future following St Helens departure

Tonga ace Will Hopoate kept his cards close to his chest when asked about his future at club level following their defeat to England yesterday having now departed Super League outfit St Helens.

The utility back – who featured at centre and on the wing for Saints – has started both of this autumn’s test games so far at full-back, seeing the series go the way of England with a week to spare after a 14-4 defeat in Huddersfield.

He was one of 11 to leave the Totally Wicked Stadium at the end of the season, the culmination of an injury-hampered two years in the North West following his move over from the NRL, making 31 appearances overall and scoring five tries.

Will Hopoate delivers update on his future following St Helens departure

Hopoate and his international colleagues will next weekend aim to salvage some pride and avoid a series whitewash in the final clash against Shaun Wane’s men at Headingley.

Post-match yesterday at the John Smith’s Stadium, the 31-year-old insisted he’s not sure where his future lies beyond that encounter, saying: “I’m not looking beyond next week to be honest. Time will tell what happens there.

“I’m going to enjoy this last week with the boys before we break camp. It’s always a blessing and a privilege to wear the red and white jersey and represent Tonga. It’s something I don’t take lightly.

“Every opportunity I get given, I try to cherish these times that I wear the Tongan jersey, and I strive to wear it with pride.

“We’re obviously disappointed with how it (the autumn test series) is, but we’re not throwing in the towel after today’s game.

“We are going to recover and prepare the best we can to win next week. Obviously we are down 2-0, but we’re not throwing in the towel.”

