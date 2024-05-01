It’s official: clubs can officially enter into negotiations with players who are coming up to the end of their existing contract – and the transfer market for 2025 is already moving at pace.

For weeks, speculation has been intense over the future of some of the most prominent players that are out of contract later this year – some dating all the way back to before a ball was even kicked this year.

Naturally, the real business is yet to properly get underway but there are strong reports that a number of players have already secured their futures for 2025 and beyond. Here’s a look at those players in question.

Tom Johnstone (Catalans to Wakefield)

Photo: Gareth Evans/News Images

It’s widely assumed that Johnstone’s future is already finalised – and he is returning to the club where he made his name as one of Super League’s biggest breakthrough talents.

French publication L’Independent revealed earlier this year that Johnstone was deep in negotiations with Trinity over a move to re-sign at Wakefield for 2025.

The suggestion is a deal is all-but signed off – and Johnstone will return to a very different club that he left just a couple of years ago if, as expected, it is finalised. And he won’t be the only Catalans player heading to Belle Vue, either..

Mike McMeeken (Catalans to Wakefield)

Photo: Allan McKenzie / SWpix

The Yorkshire Post were first on the scene in reporting that England international McMeeken was being targeted by Trinity all the way back in January. A lucrative package has reportedly been put together to convince him to sign at Wakefield in 2025: and it’s believed that deal is already all-but complete.

It’s understood that another Super League club were close to verbally agreeing a deal with McMeeken before Trinity stepped in and made a more significant offer, both in terms of salary and contract length. McMeeken will, barring any mishaps, be a Wakefield player in 2025.

Tom Davies (Catalans to Hull KR)

PHOTO: MICHEL CLEMENTZ/Maxppp/PA Images

Rugby League Live revealed before the season had even started that Davies was expected to join Hull KR in 2025, making him the third Catalans player capped by England to look set to leave the club at the end of the season.

Rovers have been keen admirers of Davies for some time and while they can’t yet announce or finalise any deal due to the nature of the May 1 deadline, it’s understood they are confident of luring him to the club next year – which leaves a gap on the wing in Perpignan..

Tommy Makinson (St Helens to Catalans)

Tommy Makinson in action for St Helens in 2024

It seemed unthinkable at one point that Makinson would play for any club other than St Helens: but it looks set to happen in 2025.

Rugby League Live suggested last month that Makinson had been targeted by Catalans, and those reports have continued to build in momentum in recent weeks. In fact, there was some speculation on Twitter/X lately that a deal had been completed.

It would certainly represent a sizeable capture for the Dragons if, as anticipated, they are to lose Davies.

Ryan Hall (Hull KR to Leeds Rhinos)

Ryan Hall in action for Leeds Rhinos in 2018

One player that is certainly moving on for 2025 is Ryan Hall. It’s already been confirmed that Hall will be leaving Hull KR at the end of this season – and returning to where it all began.

Hall has agreed a one-year deal with Leeds Rhinos, after which he will retire and take up a role in the club’s off-field team.

Lewis Dodd (St Helens to South Sydney Rabbitohs)

Lewis Dodd in action for St Helens

It’s not just deals between Super League clubs that are rumoured to be on the verge of completion, either.

Reports in Australia emerged last week suggesting that St Helens scrum-half Dodd was set to agree a multi-year deal with the Rabbitohs for 2025, with their football manager, Mark Ellison, flying into England to finalise a deal to take him to the NRL – which remains unchanged despite the sacking of Jason Demetriou.

