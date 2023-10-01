Swinton Lions confirm five departures, including Leigh-linked forward and Widnes-bound duo

Swinton Lions have announced five player departures from Heywood Road, with more exits to follow, the club has confirmed.

Having led Swinton to promotion from League 1 and ensuring their Championship status this year, head coach Allan Coleman has officially today – October 1 – started his new role in charge of Wides Vikings on a two-year deal, with the option of a further 12 months.

Two players who are reportedly following Coleman to the DCBL Stadium have had their exits confirmed by Swinton in skipper Rhodri Lloyd and winger Mike Butt.

Former Wigan youngster Lloyd, 30, made 188 appearances for the side, scoring 64 tries, and was appointed skipper ahead of the 2019 campaign by then-coach Stuart Littler.

His exit will see an end to a long-term stint at Swinton, having made the move in 2016 from the Warriors. Lloyd previously played for Widnes in 2018 on loan with five appearances.

“I want to say a massive thank you to the coaching staff, the board, and everyone involved at the club for making it a very special nine years,” Lloyd said in a club statemnt.

“It’s not a goodbye, because you never know how things pan out in the future.

“Swinton will always be with me in my heart.”

Fellow Wales international Butt, 28, is Swinton’s all-time leading try-scorer with 101 tries in 174 appearances. He made his debut with the club in 2015 against Keighley.

“Nine years of a being Lion and I’ve loved every minute,” Butt said.

“I want to thank the club for giving me my first rugby league contract and sticking with me for all these years. The club has been really good to me and my family and I can’t thank them enough.

“The coaches and players I have worked and played with have been class and want to thank them for all the memories.

“And of course the fans! The support you have shown, not just for the club but for myself personally, has been unbelievable.”

Louis Brogan linked with Leigh

Forward Louis Brogan has had his departure confirmed, expected to link up with Super League outfit Leigh Leopards for next season, via Examiner Live.

The 23-year-old joined the Lions ahead of the pandemic-hit 2020 season, and has gone on to make 74 appearances, scoring 12 tries.

Matt Shaw has reported that the Leigh Miners Rangers product will join Adrian Lam’s Leigh next season to add depth to their forward pack for the 2024 campaign

Meanwhile, Kenny Baker will leave to join Rochdale Hornets for 2024 and ex-Wigan and Leigh utility Nick Gregson has also had his exit confirmed.

