After lengthy discussion at Love Rugby League towers, we’ve finally managed to settle on our Super League Team of the Week from Round 13.

There were a number of outstanding individual displays at the weekend, so this was one of most difficult weeks yet in terms of our selection – here are our picks: with no fewer than eight clubs represented this week..

1. Jack Welsby

Welsby was at his influential best on Friday night as St Helens beat Catalans 24-12 at the Totally Wicked Stadium, earning Sky Sports’ man of the match award. Welsby racked up 127 metres from 13 carries whilst providing two assists, being a constant threat for the Catalans defence.

2. Jake Bibby

Bibby bagged a brace as Huddersfield beat Hull FC 24-18 at the John Smith’s Stadium on Friday. The 27-year-old made 116 metes from 13 carries, with an average gain of nine metres per carry.

3. Tim Lafai

The silky Samoan continues to be one of Super League‘s premium centres. Like we’ve seen so many times before, Lafai played an influential role in Salford’s 34-4 win over London on Sunday afternoon, scoring two tries and providing an assist. He also made 18 carries and 15 tackles.

4. Mark Percival

It’s fair to say Percival has been in elite form over the last couple of weeks. He stood up again on Friday when he had to given the amount of players Saints currently have on the sidelines. He made 149 metres from 21 carries and even came up with 12 tackles.

5. Arron Lindop

Lindop is a star in the making. The 18-year-old made his first debut in the opening round of the season and was excellent in their narrow defeat to Wigan on Saturday, proving to his coach Sam Burgess that he’ll be ready for first team action whenever called upon. The Wire academy product also picked up the man of the match award in what was just his third appearance.

6. Brodie Croft

Croft has been one of Leeds’ best players so far in 2024, and he delivered another impressive display as the Rhinos eased past Castleford 32-4 at Headingley on Friday. Croft scored a try and provided an assist, whilst making 23 tackles and 19 carries in what was a commanding display.

7. Marc Sneyd

Another day, another masterclass from Sneyd. The England international once again scooped the man of the match award as he inspired his Salford side to victory over London, coming up with FOUR assists. He also made 13 attacking kicks, most of which were right on the money.

8. Herman Ese’ese

Ese’ese has been one of Hull’s top performers in a poor side so far this season. The former New Zealand and Samoa international produced an almighty effort in their defeat to Huddersfield, making 39 tackles and 21 carries – even getting a try himself as he bulldozed his way over the line.

9. Daryl Clark

Clark had to play longer minutes than usual due to the fact sub hooker Moses Mbye played in the halves to fill the void left by the injured Jonny Lomax. England international Clark put in a workmanlike display against the Dragons, making 38 tackles, with 11 of those being from marker position.

10. Matty Lees

Lees was at his destructive best against a physical Catalans pack. The England international made 40 tackles, which is a staggering number for a front-rower when you consider they are usually rotated throughout the game. Lees also made 13 carries and even got on the scoresheet.

11. Dean Hadley

Hadley continues to be one of Super League’s most underrated forwards – but he is immensely valued by his team-mates and coaches, that’s for sure. In Hull KR’s 12-0 win over Leigh, Hadley made 17 carries and 32 tackles.

12. Rhyse Martin

The Papua New Guinea international delivered an exceptional display in the Rhinos‘ win over the Tigers, scoring a try and kicking six goals. Martin was good on both sides of the ball, racking up 147 metres from 14 carries whilst making 24 tackles.

13. Kaide Ellis

Ellis produced a mammoth effort in Wigan’s win over Warrington: both in attack and defence. The Australian made 120 metres from 19 carries, whilst making 42 tackles.

