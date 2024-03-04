It’s been another big weekend in Super League, with some huge results and big individual displays. Love Rugby League has been across the action, and as is tradition on a Monday morning, here’s our look at the big talking points coming out of Round 3..

Is Leigh’s injury crisis already near breaking point?

We all know Leigh Leopards aren’t blessed with the deepest squad in Super League. There was a concerted effort to change that over the winter and it’s just as well, because injuries in key positions are already hitting them hard after just two games.

Already without hooker Edwin Ipape for two months, Leigh now face up to the prospect of captain John Asiata and winger Tom Briscoe being out for extended spells with calf injuries. The Leopards have the capability to dip into the loan market, but they’re already looking stretched so early into the season. Can they afford any more problems?

Tom Forber catches the eye

Yes, he’s already made his first-team debut before but Tom Forber appears to be the latest graduate of the Wigan Warriors academy line with a bright future at this level.

Forber’s first appearance in almost two years was a positive one, as he helped the world champions continue their unbeaten start to the season with victory over Huddersfield Giants. Matt Peet has an abundance of riches to call upon, it seems, and with players like Forber in the picture, it means any sort of injury crisis can be coped with well.

LONG READ: Access all areas inside the world-famous Wigan Warriors academy shaping stars of the future

Are Leeds quietly Super League’s most entertaining side?

Let’s be honest, the Rhinos are putting together a try of the season compilation package all on their own – and Ash Handley is on the end of every one at present.

Their latest effort was a wonderful team move that was finished off superbly by Handley, but not before an outrageous looping pass from Cameron Smith cut Catalans open with real precision. Rohan Smith’s side have two wins from three, the latest an impressive one against a Catalans side expected to challenge again. But on the quiet, are they now one of the most entertaining teams in Super League to watch?

Is Chris Atkin Super League’s biggest unsung hero?

It was a momentous day for Atkin in Round 2, with his 250th career appearance: and in Round 3, he once again showed why he’s one of the most under-rated and arguably under-appreciated players in Super League.

You would have forgiven Salford fans for wincing when the news dropped that Ryan Brierley was unavailable to face Hull KR. But Atkin slotted in at fullback seamlessly and produced a stellar display to help the Red Devils record an impressive victory. Capable of filling in at multiple positions, always consistent.. are there many players who offer value for money quite like Atkin?

ANALYSIS: Marc Sneyd needs to be studied – Salford Red Devils star’s left boot is like gold dust

Have London surprised a few people?

You certainly think it might be possible they have. The Broncos were visibly crestfallen after Morgan Smith’s try consigned them to a third straight defeat, with a 28-24 loss at Hull FC keeping them winless at the start of the new season.

But this was undoubtedly the closest they’ve come to picking up what many would still regard as a surprise victory, with few giving them any chance of anything other than coming comfortably last. That side, Mike Eccles’ side will have earned a few admirers with their performance on Sunday and while it doesn’t necessarily mean they’ll now avoid finishing bottom, it does mean Super League clubs will be treating them with the respect they deserve moving forwards.

REACTION: Hull FC coach Tony Smith compares Super League stoppages to NFL