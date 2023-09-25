Super League Round 27 attendances: Leigh set new club record as Leeds, St Helens post impressive crowds

Leigh Leopards broke an attendance club record in the final round of the regular Super League season with St Helens and Leeds posting impressive numbers.

The Challenge Cup winners confirmed a sell out crowd ahead of the Round 27 tie with rivals Wigan, confirming an attendance of 10,308 – breaking their previous Super League record of 9,012 in 2017 against St Helens.

Matt Peet claimed his second title in as many years in charge of the Warriors following a 10-6 triumph at Leigh Sports Village, lifting the League Leaders’ Shield and claiming a home semi-final tie.

Adrian Lam’s Leopards will travel to Hull KR this Friday, live on Sky Sports, in the play-offs.

Leeds Rhinos posted the highest attendance of the round with 15,109 at Headingley Stadium against Castleford Tigers.

After a disappointing campaign, missing out on a top six finish, Rohan Smith’s side finished the season on a high with a dominant 46-0 win over Castleford, who saw safety from the drop in Round 26 thanks to Leigh’s win over Wakefield.

David Fusitu’a celebrated his 150th career appearance with a hat-trick, while Jack Sinfield crossed for his first senior try. Luke Hooley, Derrell Olpherts and Sam Lisone scoring, as well as Sam Walters on his final Leeds appearance before linking up with Wigan on a three-year deal.

St Helens capped off their regular Super League campaign with a remarkable ninth straight victory, with 14,036 watching the reigning champions defeat Hull 30-12.

Mark Percival, Lewis Dodd, Jonny Lomax and Jack Welsby scoring, while Brad Dwyer, Joe Lovodua, Chris Satae, Jake Clifford and Scott Taylor all made their final appearances for Hull, with the latter announcing 2023 would be his last with the former England international to retire.

Salford missed out on a top-six finish following their 19-8 loss to Catalans Dragons, with 4,212 in attendance. Ben Hellewell levelled the scores at 8-8 in the second half, before Sam Tomkins slotted a drop-goal and later crossed for a try, alongside forward Julian Bousquet, to secure second place and a semi-final in Perpignan.

5,656 saw Jermaine McGillvary’s final appearance for Huddersfield Giants, falling to a 20-8 defeat to Warrington at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Nathan Peats and Chris McQueen also made their final career appearances, with the pair having announced their retirements at the end of 2023.

Wakefield Trinity saw a sell out crowd for their final Super League fixture following relegation. The Belle Vue outfit will feature in the Championship next season, and recently confirmed a club takeover alongside the expected appointment of Daryl Powell as new head coach on a four-year deal.

Super League Round 27 attendances

Leigh 6-10 Wigan: 10,308

St Helens 30-12 Hull: 14,036

Wakefield 12-56 Hull KR: Sold out

Salford 8-19 Catalans: 4,212

Leeds 46-0 Castleford: 15,109

Huddersfield 8-20 Warrington: 5,656

