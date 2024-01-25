Super League+ explainer: Everything you need to know about the new streaming service, including prices and how to access

Super League+, the game’s brand new service for broadcasting, has now been launched ahead of the upcoming 2024 season, with Rugby League Commercial and IMG linking up with Endeavor Streaming.

The new platform will contribute heavily towards every Super League game being available to stream live, with other specialist content also set to be available.

Before the official launch, we already knew that due to every game being live, with a multi-camera set-up in place, every one would have a video referee in place.

But questions still remain about the service, so we’ve put together what we’re calling an ‘explainer’ article, breaking down everything you may need – or want – to know about Super League+. Here’s how it all works…

Super League+: Pricing

As with most streaming services, like Netflix or Disney+, Super League+ will work on a subscription basis with various levels and prices available.

Subscriptions will begin at £19.99 per month, with an annual subscription setting you back £129.99.

However, if you are a season ticket holder at any of the 12 Super League clubs, you will be emailed a special code from the club to discount an annual subscription to £99.

Elsewhere, as has been the case with games shown on Our League over the last few years, single match passes will be available.

These will cost £6.99 if purchased before the day of the game you wish to watch, or the higher rate of £9.99 if purchased on the day of the match.

Please note that if you have a Sky Sports subscription which includes the channels that usually show Super League games, you DO NOT need to subscribe to Super League+ in addition.

All games will be available on Sky up to and including round 15 of the competition, and by then, Sky will have their own platform in place to enable viewers to watch all games.

We expect this to be like the Red Button service they currently offer for midweek English Football League (EFL) games.

Super League+: What will be available?

Officially launched on Tuesday (January 23), every one of the 167 games in the men’s Super League in 2024 will be available to stream live globally via Super League+.

However, not all of those will be live here in the UK. 106 of them will be, but the other 61 are set to be available on a delay and on-demand.

It’s expected that those 61 will be available to watch live via either Sky Sports themselves – on channels like Sky Sports Arena – or via the BBC, who are believed to be the frontrunners to secure the free-to-air rights for the competition.

As well as the games being shown live, Super League+ is expected to have highlights and full match replays available soon after the conclusion of each fixture as well as ‘Out of Your League’ podcast shows, ‘Glen’s Super League Stories’ features, archive content and what is being described as ‘original programming’.

Super League+: How to access the game’s new streaming service

Those who are already OurLeague members will automatically have an account on Super League+, and can log in into the new platform using the same details (e-mail address & password).

If you are not an Our League member, you will need to create an account on there in order to access Super League+.

Simply go to the Super League+ website – superleagueplus.co.uk – and click ‘Sign Up’.

With an app designed specifically for the platform, again much like Netflix, Disney+ & Amazon Prime etc., Super League+ can be accessed via the following:

Web browser – superleagueplus.co.uk

App Store for iOS devices (e.g. iPhone, MacBook, iPad)

Google Play for Android devices (e.g. Google Pixel, Samsung Galaxy, Motorola)

Connected TVs via Amazon, Apple and Google stores (e.g. Apple TV)

READ NEXT: Why less is more in Super League’s new TV deal with new streaming channel