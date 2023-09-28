Super League confirm Grand Final entertainment with indie band set to rock Old Trafford; Ticket sales already soaring

As two sides battle it out to become the Heavyweight Champion of the Super League World, hit indie band Reverend and the Makers will entertain to the Old Trafford crowd on Grand Final night.

Blossoms, James and The Charlatans have all headlined a Saturday night showpiece at the home of Manchester United in recent years, and the Sheffield-based group will become the latest on October 14.

Headed up by frontman Jon McClure, they will first perform a few of their tunes pre-match, coming on stage at around 5.40pm, 20 minutes prior to the scheduled 6pm kick-off.

Reverend and the Makers will then return to the stage, in the South West corner of Old Trafford above the players’ tunnel, at half time and entertain the crowd oncemore.

McClure’s uncle – Malcolm – played professional rugby league in Cumbria with Whitehaven. The band rose to fame with their debut album ‘The State of Things’ 18 years ago, and more recently released ‘Heatwave in the Cold North’ which got to number five in the UK charts.

Notably, McClure fulfilled a promise to fan Jake Hurst by playing a gig in his back garden earlier this year, offering to do so if Hurst and his friends could help to boost his album pre-sales.

Ticket sales soaring for Grand Final night

In the article which confirmed the headline act for October 14, Super League also revealed that ticket sales are booming for this year’s Grand Final.

Hull KR, Leigh Leopards, St Helens and Warrington Wolves all begin their play-off campaigns this weekend, with Catalans Dragons and Wigan Warriors set to join the party in next week’s semi-final ties.

As things stand, compared to the same point last year in the build-up to a Grand Final which eventually involved the Saints and Leeds Rhinos, sales are up more than 30%.

Plenty of tickets still remain though, with the lowest cost ones available at £30 for adults and £15 for juniors. They can be bought HERE.

