Star Wigan Warriors half-back lauds club as he inks new long-term deal: “We are building something really special”

Harry Smith says he and his Wigan Warriors team-mates simply want more success, and that’s why he’s penned a new long-term deal until the end of the 2027 season.

The half-back has been with the Cherry and Whites since the age of 14, progressing through the academy ranks to become a shining star in the first-team at the DW Stadium.

At 23, he this year featured in every game for Matt Peet’s men as they were crowned the Super League champions for the first time since 2018, surpassing 100 senior appearances for the club in Round 27 with a win at Leigh Leopards securing the League Leaders’ Shield.

Smith too shone for England this autumn, scooping the Player of the Series after three sterling showings against Tonga as Shaun Wane’s side completed a 3-0 series whitewash, with the youngster nominated for the Golden Boot in the aftermath.

The Widnes-born ace’s contract was set to expire at the end of the upcoming 2024 campaign, but he’s now put pen to paper on a long-term extension, meaning he’ll remain in Warriors colours until at least the end of 2027.

Wigan confirmed Smith’s new deal via their website, with the homegrown star set to turn 24 next month.

The playmaker had high praise for the club, saying: “I’m really pleased to get the new deal sorted. Last year’s achievements have given me a real appetite for more.

“We are building something really special on and off the field. The new signings are a clear indication of that, and I want to be a part of it.”

“I’d like to thank Matty and all the coaches, and of course my family and girlfriend for their continued support.”

Cherry and Whites chief Peet is a man who knows Smith better than most having been involved in his journey throughout the academy and now first-team.

Praising the Halton Farnworth Hornets junior, he added: “We are delighted that Harry will be at the club for at least four more years.

“His development on and off the field has been outstanding and is a credit to his hard work and dedication.

“Harry is a player and a person we feel we can build around and the length of the contract shows his commitment to succeed at Wigan.”

