St Helens will be without key forward James Bell for their Good Friday derby against Wigan Warriors following an unsuccessful appeal against his one-match ban.

On Monday afternoon, Bell received a one-match penalty notice from the Rugby Football League’s match review panel for a Grade B dangerous contact charge following last Friday’s 20-6 win over Leeds Rhinos in the Challenge Cup sixth round.

The Saints decided to appeal the charge handed to Bell at an independent operational rules tribunal on Tuesday evening – but his charge was upheld, meaning he will miss their derby clash against Wigan on Good Friday, with the club also losing their £500 bond.

It comes as a huge blow to St Helens and Bell, who has played in all six of their matches so far in 2024.

Elsewhere, Leigh Leopards were successful in their appeal against a Grade A charge issued to captain John Asiata following their 12-4 defeat at St Helens in Round 3 of Super League. Asiata was found not guilty, with the charge now being removed from the player’s disciplinary record.

The ORT also considered two Grade E charges from the opening round of Championship fixtures on March 17, which were automatically referred because of their grading.

York Knights half-back Nikau Williams has been suspended for four matches after being found guilty of a Grade A charge in their 36-20 defeat at Doncaster, with a £375 fine.

Meanwhile, Brad Walker of Barrow Raiders successfully challenged a Grade E charge of questioning the integrity of a match official during their 44-8 defeat at Widnes Vikings. The former England Academy international was found guilty of disputing other decisions which carried a Grade B charge, and a £250 fine. He will not serve a suspension due to his guilty plea and previous clean record.

