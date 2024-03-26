The rematch of last year’s Challenge Cup final as Hull KR host Leigh Leopards and a local derby between St Helens & Warrington Wolves are the two broadcast picks in the competition’s quarter-finals, with details of all four ties now confirmed.

BBC Two is the channel which both of those two games will be broadcast live on over the weekend of April 13 & 14.

Saturday, April 13 will see the last-eight tie between the Robins and the Leopards at Craven Park. That clash will kick-off at 5pm (BST).

Then, the following day, Saints will host Warrington at the Totally Wicked Stadium with a 4.30pm kick-off pencilled in for that clash. Those two sides met in the competition’s final back in 2019, but only one will advance into the last four this term having been pitted against one another.

The two ties not selected for broadcast, at least in this country, see Catalans Dragons host Huddersfield Giants and Castleford Tigers host Wigan Warriors respectively.

French outfit Catalans, who lifted the cup in 2018, will welcome the Giants on the Saturday (April 13) with a 7pm (CET) kick-off so to avoid any clash with the KR v Leigh tie.

Castleford meanwhile will welcome Wigan on the Sunday (April 14), with a 3pm kick-off pencilled in following along the same principles, avoiding any clash with the televised Saints v Warrington tie.

In their press release, the RFL have also confirmed that the Challenge Cup semi-final draw will be made at half-time on Sunday, April 14 during the televised clash between Saints and Warrington.

Those semi-finals will then take place over the weekend of May 18 & 19.

Details of the four quarter-final ties can be seen in full below:

Hull KR v Leigh Leopards – Saturday April 13, 5pm KO (Live BBC Two)

Catalans Dragons v Huddersfield Giants – Saturday April 13, 7pm (CET) KO

Castleford Tigers v Wigan Warriors – Sunday April 14, 3pm KO

St Helens v Warrington Wolves – Sunday April 14, 4.30pm KO (Live on BBC Two)