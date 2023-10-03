St Helens tie down promising off-contract forward to new deal: ‘No other place I would rather be’

St Helens forward Jake Wingfield has signed a two-year contract extension, with a third-year option based on number of matches played.

The 22-year-old was out of contract at the end of the current season, but he has now put pen to paper on a new deal with the Super League champions until at least the end of 2025.

Wingfield came through the ranks at Saints and has made 38 appearances since making his first team debut in 2020.

The Leigh-born forward helped Saints win the Super League Grand Final last season as well as the World Club Challenge in Australia earlier this year.

Injuries have limited him to just 10 games this season – but he wants to come back stronger in 2024.

On his new deal, Wingfield said: “I’m over the moon, to be honest, I’ve enjoyed my time here for the last three years in the first team and progressing through the system.

“I’ve been at the club seven years now and there is no other place I would rather be, especially with the success we have had over the recent years, it feels like a no-brainer.

“For me, it’s getting a consistent run of games, I know I’ve had some inconsistency coming from injuries but that is part and parcel of the game.

“Hopefully, I have better luck in the next couple of years and get a good run of games, I feel like I’ll progress a lot more and work my way into that 17 as a consistent spot.”

Paul Wellens ‘delighted’ to see Jake Wingfield extend his time at the Totally Wicked Stadium

Saints coach Paul Wellens says he is pleased to continue to have the academy product at his disposal next season.

Wellens said: “I’m delighted that Jake will be staying with the club for another two seasons.

“He is another example of a hard-working young man coming through our ranks to develop into a professional and quality Super League player.

“Ever since Wingy stepped into our first team environment, we have seen him continue to develop, take his opportunities, and be very much at home in big matches such as the Grand Final or World Club Challenge.

“Injuries have hampered his playing time this season, but he’s stuck to the task of getting back to his best and I am sure we will see Jake playing some of his best rugby across 2024 and 2025.”

READ NEXT: Casualty Ward – St Helens sweat on key forward, Konrad Hurrell update, Ryan Hall latest