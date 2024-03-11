St Helens centre Mark Percival is one of two players to receive suspensions from the Match Review Panel for contact with the head following another busy weekend of disciplinary action in Super League.

Percival has been handed a two-game ban for the tackle that led to his red card during Friday’s surprise defeat at home to Salford Red Devils. The centre has been handed a Grade D charge of head contact, and as well as his two-match ban, he has been fined £250.

The other player to receive a ban for a tackle around the head is Hull FC’s Jack Ashworth. The front-rower was sin-binned for his tackle on former Hull forward Chris Satae during their defeat to Catalans Dragons on Saturday evening, and has also been banned for three games.

Ashworth will miss Hull’s next three matches unless the Black and Whites decide to appeal the decision. While both Percival and Ashworth were charged with the same Grade – D – Ashworth’s incident has been described at the higher end of the grade, meaning he receives three matches as opposed to Percival’s two. He has also been fined £250.

Two more players were cited by the Match Review Panel, but have escaped suspensions. Huddersfield’s Jack Murchie was charged with Grade B head contact following their game with Castleford Tigers, but was fined £250 and did not receive a ban.

Meanwhile Wigan forward Luke Thompson was charged with a Grade B dangerous contact after an incident in their victory at London Broncos. But he too has been banned £250 and escaped a suspension.

St Helens and Hull FC will both consider overnight whether they wish to appeal the suspensions, with any hearings to be heard on Tuesday evening.

