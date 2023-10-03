St Helens learn more on Joe Batchelor injury; Paul Wellens provides update on Konrad Hurrell

St Helens coach Paul Wellens says it’s ‘highly unlikely’ that Joe Batchelor will play in Friday’s semi-final against Catalans Dragons.

England international Batchelor left the field just six minutes into their 16-8 elimination play-off win over Warrington on Saturday and didn’t return to the action.

Speaking in his press conference ahead of their trip to the south of France, Wellens all but ruled Batchelor out of Friday’s clash with Catalans.

“He’s unlikely to be involved,” Wellens said. “People saw the manner in which he left the field the other day.

“We’ve had some initial scans done and the prognosis is not as serious as what we probably first thought but we are waiting for a little bit more information.

“But as I sit here now it’s highly unlikely that he’ll play this week and should we be fortunate enough to progress next week. Again, it will be touch and go.

“We’ll just have to see how things progress in the next 48 hours but through into next week as well should we progress.”

Konrad Hurrell update has a ‘chance’ of returning, says Paul Wellens

Wellens made the decision to leave powerhouse centre Konrad Hurrell out of his side that defeated Warrington, with the Tonga international playing in the Reserves Grand Final the following day.

When asked if Hurrell could return this week, Wellens replied: “He’s a chance, it’s difficult, obviously we got a good result at the weekend.

“But Konrad has shown in the past how influential he can be for us.

“He actually played in the Reserves Grand Final on Sunday to give himself more game time, it’s what I felt he needed and what he’s been missing having that calf injury for the amount of time that he did.

“He’ll certainly be in the travelling party and I’ve got to make a tough call there, it’s one that I welcome but Konrad is a great person, great player and someone who has contributed largely to the success that we’ve had.”

