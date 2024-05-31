St Helens coach delivers injury latest on Konrad Hurrell following Catalans Dragons win

St Helens head coach Paul Wellens was unable to deliver any comprehensive prognosis on Konrad Hurrell’s injury after Friday night’s win against Catalans Dragons, though admitted the centre was ‘sore’ prior to leaving the ground in a protective boot.

Hurrell scored the try which took Saints in level at 6-6 come the break at the Totally Wicked Stadium, but picked up an ankle injury late on in the first half.

The Tongan received treatment on the field before the second half had even started, but remarkably managed to play on for the vast majority of that second 40, only forced off in the dying embers.

St Helens coach Paul Wellens delivers injury latest on Konrad Hurrell following Catalans Dragons win

Sione Mata’utia, Tommy Makinson & Matty Lees all grabbed tries for Saints in the second half as they ran out comfortable 24-12 winners in the end, Catalans’ only response coming late on as Julian Bousquet crossed the whitewash for a consolation.

Post-match, Hurrell’s commitment to the cause was highlighted by boss Wellens, whose side now have a 16-day break until they are next in action away against London Broncos due to next week’s break in Super League action for the Challenge Cup final.

Asked how the 32-year-old’s knock was, Wellens said: “He’s got an ice pack on in there (the dressing room) now and he’s obviously a bit sore, but in tough times, you need players to step up and Konrad certainly did that.

“He’s in a really good frame of mind at the moment and he’s in really good form, having a strong impact on the team.

“It just gives you an indication of what the club and the team means to Konrad, that he’s doing all he can to stay out on the field.

“If he’d have told me at half-time he was injured and needed to come off, I’d have had no qualms or hesitation in throwing Ben Davies out there, but obviously Konrad felt he was okay to continue.”

Shortly after Wellens had addressed the media, Hurrell emerged from the home dressing room at the Totally Wicked Stadium donning a protective boot.

