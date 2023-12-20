St Helens chief tips Jack Welsby to become ‘one of club’s all-time greats’ on back of new long-term deal

St Helens head coach Paul Wellens and chairman Eamonn McManus have both lauded Jack Welsby after the youngster penned a new long-term deal with the club, with the latter tipping him to become ‘one of club’s all-time greats’.

After a few weeks of high speculation surrounding his future, with strong rumours of a move to the NRL, Welsby tonight signed a contract extension with the Saints to keep him at the Totally Wicked Stadium until the end of the 2027 season.

At the age of 22, he’s already won everything that there is to win in the British game as well as the World Club Challenge, undisputedly a huge part of the success that the Red V have enjoyed over the last few years.

The full-back though will be sticking around for the foreseeable future, with both Wellens and McManus understandably delighted to retain the services of a young gun who is already a superstar.

St Helens chief Eamonn McManus tips Jack Welsby to become ‘one of club’s all-time greats’ on back of new long-term deal

Welsby surpassed a century of senior appearances for Saints in the season just gone, with 2023 a campaign in which they didn’t lift the Super League title, League Leaders’ Shield or the Challenge Cup for the first time since 2017.

Nonetheless, there’s been plenty of silverware in the cabinet earned by Welsby and co over the last few years, and chairman McManus believes he’s going to be remembered as one of the club’s greatest-ever talents.

The chairman told Saints’ club website: “This is the perfect Christmas present to all Saints’ supporters. Jack is a generational talent and it’s hard to comprehend what he has already achieved at the age of 22.

“Committing long-term to St Helens is a massive boost to us now and going forward. Jack is in a position to become one of the club’s all-time greats and we know that he will be a key component and driving force in our future success.”

The Wigan-born ace’s accomplishments donning the Red V have earned him plenty of international recognition, becoming England’s youngest-ever captain against Tonga this autumn.

“This is excellent news for the club, and something we have always prided ourselves on at Saints is bringing through young players into our team with our academy systems,” boss Wellens added.

“Jack has done that to go on to be one of the best players in the competition. It’s harder in the current climate to keep your best players, but it is something that Saints has had real success with. Jack now becomes the latest of a long line of players who have committed their long-term futures here.

“He is an absolute pleasure to work with, that is why everyone involved at St Helens is so delighted he has chosen to commit his future with us for the next four years. For a 22-year old, he’s mature beyond his years and a real leader within our group despite being so young.”

