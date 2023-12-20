St Helens superstar Jack Welsby ends NRL speculation by committing long-term future to Super League club

St Helens ace Jack Welsby has brought an end to speculation surrounding a potential move to the NRL by committing his future to the club, signing a new long-term deal until the end of the 2027 season.

The 22-year-old was already contracted until 2025, but has now added two years on to that after a great deal of speculation of a switch Down Under over the last few weeks.

Welsby debuted for Saints in 2018, and over the five years which have followed, has well and truly earned himself the ‘superstar’ tag having won everything there is to win in this country.

Scoring the infamous winning try in the 2020 Grand Final against hometown club and Saints’ bitter rivals Wigan Warriors after the final hooter, the youngster lifted the Challenge Cup in 2021, and also has numerous League Leaders’ Shields to his name.

Surpassing a century of senior appearances in the Red V in the season just gone, Welsby kicked off the year scoring a try against NRL champions Penrith Panthers as Saints became the first English side to win a World Club Challenge Down Under in the Super League era.

Captaining England this autumn against Tonga after starring at last year’s World Cup, the full-back’s rise continues, with tonight’s contract news official confirmation he’ll be sticking around in Super League for the foreseeable future.

Welsby’s new deal was exclusively revealed on Sky Sports News this evening.

