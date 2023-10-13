St Helens boss Paul Wellens happy to tie down promising forward to new contract: ‘We think really highly of him’

Super League champions St Helens have rewarded promising utility forward Sam Royle with a new one-year contract for the 2024 campaign.

The 23-year-old has come through the ranks at his hometown club, making 21 appearances since making his first team debut in 2021, with 14 of those coming in 2023.

Royle won the Under-16s Player of the Year in 2016 and Academy Player of the Year in 2020 before joining Saints‘ senior squad in 2021.

On his new deal, Royle said: “I’ve been here quite a long time now and I’m really excited to get one more year – let’s go again eh?

“It’s been instilled into me all the values, the sayings, and the actions that it takes to be a player at this club.

“Louie (McCarthy-Scarsbrook) and Robes (James Roby) have been pillars of this club for a very long time, and it’s not going to be an easy job for us to go without them but we are going to need people to step up. Hopefully, some people around my age, me, Ben (Davies), play some more and do our bit.

“Everybody here has the same goal and it’s to go and win trophies and get the best accolades we can in this sport. It didn’t quite work out for us this year at the end, but that’s just going to make everyone more hungry and next year we’ll go again.

“I think for us it is just about improving, whether that is improving a little bit or improving a lot if everyone improves a little we can improve a lot as a whole – I think that’s a dangerous thing to know.”

Paul Wellens delighted to see Sam Royle extend his stay at hometown club Saints

Royle was out of contract at the end of this season, but head coach Paul Wellens is over the moon to see the versatile forward remain at The Totally Wicked Stadium in 2024.

Wellens said: “I’m very happy that Sam will be part of our 2024 squad, he’s a product of our youth system at the club and we think really highly of him as he brings a lot to our group, earning his respect from his peers.

“Sam’s work ethic is second to none, making him exactly the type of player we want here at St Helens.

“There’s no doubt when Sam pulls on the shirt, he’s ready to give his all, every time and he will bring that quality as always in 2024.”

READ NEXT: St Helens boss Paul Wellens praises promising forward who is an ‘absolute pleasure’ to coach