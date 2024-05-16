Squad watch: Challenge Cup semi-final team news, including broadcast details and kick-off times

Welcome to Squad Watch here on Love Rugby League, bringing you the latest Challenge Cup squad news ahead of the semi-finals across both the men’s & women’s competitions.

Across two double-headers in this weekend’s Challenge Cup action, with seven different clubs involved.

Here’s the latest team news in Squad Watch…

Saturday, May 18 – Eco-Power Stadium, Doncaster

Women: St Helens v York Valkyrie (11:15am, BBC iPlayer & BBC Red Button)

St Helens women’s coach Matty Smith (left) and captain Jodie Cunningham lifting the Challenge Cup in 2023

Saints – looking to book a second consecutive trip to Wembley – beat the same opponents at this stage of the competition last year en-route to lifting the Challenge Cup for a third year on the spin.

York meanwhile have already beaten the Red V this year in the Women’s Super League, with former Saint Carrie Roberts scoring the winning try for Valkyrie in a 20-16 win.

St Helens: Salihi, McColm, E. Stott, Burke, Harris, Gaskin, Whitfield, Jones, Crowl, Travis, Rudge, Cunningham, Williams, D. Stott, Birchall, Mottershead, Hook, Taylor, Williams, Sutherland, Woosey

York: Squad to be confirmed

Men: Hull KR v Wigan Warriors (Saturday, 1:45pm, BBC One & BBC iPlayer)

Ryan Hampshire (left) comes into the Wigan Warriors 21-man squad for their Challenge Cup semi-final against Hull KR this weekend

In another re-run from last year’s semi-finals, KR boss Willie Peters is forced to make two changes to his squad from their defeat at Warrington last time out due to a pair of players being cup-tied.

Recent recruits Jack Brown & Jack Broadbent are ineligible, so they’re replaced in the Robins’ 21 by youngsters Reiss Butterworth & Louix Gorman. Notably, captain Elliot Minchella is named having missed out on matchday last week through injury.

There’s just one change to the 21 for opponents Wigan, and it’s also enforced, with the suspended Liam Byrne replaced by Ryan Hampshire.

With Wigan opting not to appeal against the two-game ban handed to Byrne following last weekend’s win at Huddersfield Giants, the prop will miss this semi-final tie as well as next week’s trip to Salford Red Devils in Round 12 of Super League.

Hull KR: Hiku, Evalds, Opacic, Hall, Lewis, Sue, Litten, King, Hadley, Batchelor, Minchella, Parcell, Luckley, Whitbread, Storton, Tanginoa, Butterworth, May, Gorman, Tennison, Burgess

Wigan: Field, Miski, Keighran, Wardle, Marshall, French, Smith, Havard, O’Neill, Farrell, Ellis, Cooper, Mago, Thompson, Leeming, Dupree, Hill, Nsemba, Walters, Hampshire, Eckersley

Sunday, May 19 – Totally Wicked Stadium, St Helens

Women: Wigan Warriors v Leeds Rhinos (12:30pm, BBC iPlayer & BBC Red Button)

Squads to be confirmed.

Wigan: TBC

Leeds: TBC

Men: Warrington Wolves v Huddersfield Giants (3:15pm, BBC Two & BBC iPlayer)

Squads to be confirmed.

Warrington: TBC

Huddersfield: TBC

