Son of Super League icon signs Premier League contract ahead of captaining country at World Cup

Marley Leuluai – the son of Leeds Rhinos great Kylie – has signed his first professional contract with Premier League outfit Burnley FC.

Putting pen to paper on his 17th birthday, the centre back has signed a deal with the Clarets running until the summer of 2026, just a few months after arriving from footballing giants Manchester City.

Leuluai junior was born in Leeds in 2006 when father Kylie, a former Samoa international, was just starting his trophy-laden nine-year spell with Leeds.

A regular for Burnley’s under-18’s since his arrival, also featuring for their under-21 side, the youngster captains New Zealand under-17s on the international stage.

He helped the Kiwis to secure qualification for the Under-17s World Cup last season, and will don the armband in the tournament’s finals which begin tomorrow (November 10) in Indonesia.

Placed in Group F, New Zealand’s first group game is on Sunday (November 12) against Venezuela. They will also take on Mexico and Germany, with the top two nations progressing into the knockout stages, along with the top four performing third-placed teams.

Kyle Leuluai’s son Marley pens first professional Premier League contract

Former City ace Marley was joined at the Burnley Training Centre by his mum and dad, along with his two younger brothers, during his contract signing.

The defender proudly donned a ulafala – a traditional Samoan necklace – as he represented his heritage during the Turf Moor outfit’s signing shots.

Having penned a first professional contract, Leuluai said: “It’s a dream come true to sign my first professional contract. That’s it really, I can’t say much more, it’s a dream.

“I think it’s been the perfect transition to be honest, joining Burnley’s academy. The style of play we’re trying to play; I’ve been playing that all my life, so it’s been a really good transition and I’m loving every minute. It’s been really good so far.”

Ahead of this month’s World Cup, the hot prospect added: “I’m so excited, to represent your country in a World Cup is a dream come true as well.

“I’ve got an exciting few weeks coming up, so I can’t wait.”

