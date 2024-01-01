Sheffield Eagles full-back Quentin Laulu-Togaga’e recovering from heart attack as Championship club issue statement

Sheffield Eagles full-back Quentin Laulu-Togaga’e has suffered a heart attack, and is now in the recovery process, with the Championship club this morning issuing a statement confirming the same.

That statement – which came via their club website – reads as follows: “Over the Christmas break, QLT suffered a heart attack following a training session away from the club.

“Q has received excellent medical care and we are pleased to say that doctors were able to successfully sort the problem and he is now on the road to recovery.

“He is as positive and cheeky as ever. The club medical staff will continue to do whatever is required to assist Q at this time.

“We are sure all our fans and the rugby league community join us in wishing Q a speedy recovery and we looking forward to seeing him back at the Olympic Legacy Park soon.”

The 39-year-old had penned a one-year extension to his stay with the Eagles for the 2024 season back in October, this his second stint at the club having scored 181 tries in 228 appearances overall to date.

A two-time Samoa international, the Auckland-born back represented his heritage against homeland New Zealand and Tonga in 2010, crossing for a try in victory against the latter.

QLT featured briefly at Super League level for Castleford Tigers in 2018, and has 30 appearances to his name in League 1, but it is the Championship where he is an undisputed cult hero having appeared 198 times in the second tier.

Alongside Cas and the Eagles, the veteran’s other clubs in the British game have included Toronto Wolfpack, Halifax Panthers, Newcastle Thunder and Keighley Cougars.

Down Under at the start of his career, he competed in the Queensland Cup with Souths Logan Magpies.

