Championship club confirm coaching switch around with new assistant appointed: ‘He’s been an instant hit with the boys’

Dewsbury Rams have appointed Conor Turner as their new assistant coach ahead of their return to the Championship, joining the backroom team from community outfit Lock Lane ARLFC.

The Rams were promoted as League 1 champions under the stewardship of Liam Finn, who has now departed the club for fellow second tier outfit Halifax Panthers.

With effect from 2024, ex-Scotland international Dale Ferguson was announced as Finn’s successor back in September, and opted to keep Jaymes Chapman on as his assistant at the FLAIR Stadium.

While Chapman will remain part of the coaching staff, he will now also take on a role as the club’s Head of Strength and Conditioning following Turner’s appointment.

Championship club confirm coaching switch around with new assistant Conor Turner appointed: ‘He’s been an instant hit with the boys’

Turner is the brother of current Rams half-back Calum, who previously featured in Super League for Castleford Tigers. The playmaker kicked 26 goals and scored five tries in Dewsbury’s promotion season this year.

Sibling Conor didn’t make it as a professional player, instead starring in the amateur game, going on to spend the last four years in the coaching setup at Lock Lane who finished 8th in the National Conference League this term.

Upon joining Dewsbury, Turner told the club’s website: “I’ve been coaching with Lock Lane for a while now, and I’m delighted to have the opportunity at the Rams. Everyone at the club has made me feel really welcome, and the boys have too.”

Meanwhile, Rams boss Ferguson added: “He’s come in to help Jaymes and he’s been an instant hit with the boys, I know they think highly of him.

“He’s come in to help off his own back, so that says a lot about him. He’s a great coach and connects well with the squad.”

READ NEXT: 2024 rugby league pre-season friendlies including dates, times and venues – Fixtures & Results